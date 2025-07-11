Celebrating culture

By Melissa Blewitt

A celebration of community and culture took centre stage at Condobolin Public School on Monday, 30 June.

The Combined Schools NAIDOC Week Opening Ceremony was a collaborative effort involving Condobolin Early Learning Centre, Lachlan Children Services, Condobolin High School, Condobolin Public School and St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin.

The event celebrated the contributions of Elders and the potential of the next generation, recognising the strength, vision and legacy they carry forward.

The ceremony featured a Smoking Ceremony where guests walked through upon arrival.

Mr Dick Richards delivered the Welcome to Country, followed by performances from Condobolin Early Learning Centre, Galari Pathways Dance Group (lead by Nicky Read), Condobolin Public School and St Joseph’s Parish School, Condobolin (a reader’s theatre item called: Walking in their Footsteps).

Condobolin High Schools students Raquel Read, Janayah Johnson and Izayah Kirby-Calliss also delivered an address.

The Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) Address was given by Chairperson Mrs Marion Packham, Mrs Lorraine Farrugia, Relieving Principal of Condobolin Public School gave the closing ceremony speech, and a cake-cutting ceremony was conducted by Elders Mr Dick Richards and Ms Lynette Buerckner.

A special mention was made for Nicole Read for her dedication and work with the Galari Pathways Dance Group.

The 2025 NAIDOC Week theme, “The Next Generation: Strength, Vision and Legacy,” marks a significant milestone, the 50th anniversary of NAIDOC Week. This theme reflects on the past while looking forward to the future, recognising the contributions of Elders and the potential of the next generation.

At the conclusion of the Opening Ceremony, special guests and the community were invited to browse the Condobolin Public School Kindergarten to Year Six Art Exhibition, plus enjoy morning tea on the school grounds.