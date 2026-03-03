Celebrating creativity beyond the classroom

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School Visual Arts educator Catherine Morgan has been selected as a finalist in the 2026 Bald Archy Prize.

Touted as Australia’s premier satirical art prize, the competition is now in its 30th year.

In 2026, it has attracted a record number of artwork submissions, with 70 portraits vying for the top title.

Mrs Morgan’s entry is titled ‘Slippery Slopes and Public Funds’. Her artwork blurb reads: “This satirical work exposes the uneasy overlap between public duty and private privilege, using the symbolism of a taxpayer-funded ski trip to question political accountability.

Through irony and humour, it asks whether actions that technically follow the rules truly align with community expectations of fairness, inviting viewers to reflect on power, privilege and the ethical responsibilities of public office.”

Fellow staff members and students are understandably proud of her accomplishment.

“Congratulations Catherine — what an incredible achievement and inspiration for our students!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.