Celebrating Book Week

Lachlan Shire Library hosted Book Week themed Rhyme Times and Storytimes recently. Library technician Abby Grimshaw dressed up as a Princess Ninja, while librarian assistant Cath Cooper went as Thing One (Dr Seuss character) one day, while Abby also dressed up as a farmer on another. Book Week is organised by the Children’s Book Council of Australia and the theme for this year was “Book Celebrating Book Weekan Adventure!”. Book Week celebrated 80 years in 2025.
