Celebrating Bob’s special milestone

A very Happy 80th Birthday to Bob who works at Chamen’s Supa IGA Condobolin. Bob celebrated this very special milestone on Wednesday, 1 October. “For decades, Bob has been more than just an employee; he has been a cornerstone of IGA, defining commitment, integrity, and exceptional service. His wisdom, experience, and dedication have not only shaped our history but have also set the standard for generations of our team,” a post on the Chamens SUPA IGA Condobolin Facebook Page read. “Bob, your loyalty and years of service are an inspiration to us all. You have built an enduring legacy here, and we are profoundly grateful for everything you continue to contribute.” Image Credit: Chamens SUPA IGA Condobolin Facebook Page.