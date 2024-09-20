Celebrating a magnificent milestone

Neville and Louise Calton celebrated a magnificent milestone on Saturday, 31 August – their 50th wedding anniversary. They celebrated with family and friends.

ABOVE: Louise and Neville with Lucy Calton and Henry Hocking; BELOW: Louise Calton (right) with her brother Dick Gavel. enjoyed the occasion. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

