Celebrating a magnificent milestone
Neville and Louise Calton celebrated a magnificent milestone on Saturday, 31 August – their 50th wedding anniversary. They celebrated with family and friends.
ABOVE: Louise and Neville with Lucy Calton and Henry Hocking; BELOW: Louise Calton (right) with her brother Dick Gavel. enjoyed the occasion. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
