Celebrating 70 Years

Who’s who in the band: The drum major

He’s the tall bloke with the big hat, the red sash and the big stick who gives directions. Lots of people mistakenly call the big hat a “busby”, but that is made of fur. Ours is a “feather bonnet” made from fine ostrich feathers. The coloured feathers on the side are called “hackles” and reflect the tartan worn, the badge likewise.

Drum majors have usually played an instrument before becoming drum major. Our current player in the role is Terence Worthington who played the tenor drum (they’re the ones with the fluffy sticks they twirl above their heads).

The earliest drum major was Alec Cranston, followed by John Costello, with brief appearances in the role by Brian Colless and James Patton.

