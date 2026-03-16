Celebrating 70 Years The Pipe Major
Who’s who in the band: The Pipe Major
The leading bagpiper. If you are standing facing the band marching toward you, he’s the one on the extreme left.
Rob Neal has been pipe major for more than 40 years, preceded by both Dick and George Gavel.
All of them have tutored beginners, and when Alan Affleck was teaching here many years ago, he taught all his class to play the recorder, before introducing them to the reed instrument known as a chanter, and we still count his pupils playing with the band.
Contributed.
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