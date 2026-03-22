Celebrating 70 Years – The Drum Sergeant

Is the leader in the snare or side drum section, and like the pipe major, marches in the same rank. In competition bands, you’ll often find him in the middle of the row, so he is easier for all wingmen to see.

John Sutton and Jimmy Brannan (snr) were the first to hold this position, while Brian Colless has led the drummers for more years than we can remember, and while not actively marching with the band, supervises all his proteges.

Contributed