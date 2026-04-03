Celebrating 70 Years Pipe Band

Pipe Band accoutrements: Sporrans

In the early days of the band, there wasn’t much money to buy expensive equipment like sporrans made of horse-hair, or at least, they weren’t readily available. So, ever resourceful, imaginative and creative, they made their own!

Jim Wilson (shoemaker, cobbler), using heavy brown leather, shaped and cut semi-circles to form the base layer of the head to fit into the old headlight rims, and then punched them with two holes and proceeded to cover them with soft black leather, with holes aligned. Small chains were then attached through the aligned holes to connect with small silver cones whose original purpose was icing cakes … heavy white horse hair was sourced, plus smaller quantities of black horse hair to make the tassels to create the effect we are familiar with, and glued together with animal glue and land lots of luck!

In later years, when there were more players than equipment needed n hurry, the hair sporrans were allocated to the pipers, while the drummers, who swing their sporrans to the side out of the way of the drum anyway, were treated to individually crafted sporrans made from fox or kangaroo fur, by Alun Crook, who also made miniature copies for the offspring of various band members.

Dick Gavel wears his own professionally made sporran of otter fur.

Contributed.