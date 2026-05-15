Celebrating 70 Years of Pipe Bands in Condobolin

One of the highlights of the past 20 years has been the wonderful presentation of six Tattoos, held on the “Esplanade” of the Condobolin RSL Club since 2008, bringing all sorts of professional groups together from far and wide, as well as economic benefit to the community at large.

This task requires enormous effort and planning by the organising committee and the supporting community groups who assist in various capacities. The first of these in 2008, proposed by the late Andrew Salter, began with a Welcome to Country by Anna Dargin, and was immediately followed by an awe-inspiring cross-cultural musical performance led by the late Lewis Coe on didgeridoo, and echoed by the late Phil Wheatley on bagpipes. They were joined by clapsticks and claddagh drum.

Contributed by Lesley Crook.