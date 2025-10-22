Celebrating 50 Years

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Branch of the United Hospital Auxiliary hosted an event to celebrate 50 Years of Condobolin Hospital on Saturday, 11 October.

Doctor Joe Hall returned for the occasion, where a tour of the hospital and a celebratory lunch were highlights of the event.

Condobolin Branch of the United Hospital Auxiliary Patron Dick Gavel gave an informative address, while historical memorabilia added to the atmosphere.

The Condobolin Hospital was opened on 11 October 1975, Mr Gavel told the gathered audience.

“For many years the Hospital Board had been pressuring the State Government for a new Hospital, with great support from the Honorary Mrs Anne Press (at that time a Member of the Upper House of the NSW Parliament),” he said on the day.

“The contract for the Hospital was awarded to Hughes Brothers. The Manager of works was Mr Frank Kuffner.

“The Board of Directors at the time of the opening were PJ Cooly, AWJ Mackinnon, WC Ticehurst, LT Hunt, PA Neil, TJ Timmins, JEH L’Estrange.

Matron was NG Franks. Visiting Medical Officers were Doctor MJB Nicholson and Doctor JF Hanslow.

“I was not elected to the Hospital Board until two years after the new Hospital was opened.

“Over the years one of the challenges the Hospital faced was the birth of children in the maternity unit. The number set to maintain the birth unit at first was 100 births per year, then it went down to 50 births per year. Until eventually the unit closed, and expectant mothers had to travel to Parkes or Forbes to deliver their babies.

“Condobolin Branch of the United Hospital Auxiliary has done a wonderful job over the years to raise funds that has seen vital contributions made to the Hospital.

“One of the best things about small communities is their ability to band together and make a difference.

“It is a delight to welcome a number of medical practitioners who worked at the Hospital here today, as well as a number of special guests including Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, Western NSW Local Health District General Manager Caren Harrison and, of course, Condobolin Health Service Manager Leona Fisher. I thank everyone for attending today.”

Doctor Joe Hall and Condobolin Branch of the United Hospital Auxiliary President Kim Jones concluded the celebration with a tree planting ceremony.