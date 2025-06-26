Celebrating 127 years of Independence of the Philippines
One-hundred-and-twenty-seven years of Independence of the Philippines was celebrated in Condobolin with a Flag Raising ceremony on Saturday, 14 June. Held in Renown Park, the Australian
Flag was raised by Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, while the Philippines Flag was raised by flag bearers Jane Redenbach and John Juanco Conanan. This was followed by the singing
of the Philippines National Anthem and the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance to the Philippines Flag. The Allegiance read: “I am a Filipino. I pledge allegiance to the flag of the Philippines and to
the country it represents with honour, justice and freedom that is put in motion by a nation that is for God, Humanity, Nature and Country.” The Flag Raising ceremony was followed by a luncheon
held at the Masonic Hall Lodge. Mayor Medcalf welcomed guests, which was followed by the Open Prayer and blessing by Kay Ticehurst. Bal Serrano and Hilda Balag also delivered inspirational
messages at the Luncheon.
