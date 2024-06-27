Celebrating 126 years of Independence of the Philippines
One-hundred-and-twenty-six years of Independence of the Philippines was celebrated in Condobolin with a Flag Raising ceremony on Saturday, 15 June. Held in Renown Park, the Australian Flag was raised by Lachlan Shire Deputy Mayor John Medcalf OAM, while the Philippines Flag was raised by flag bearers Melodina Quin and Anthony John Caronongan. This was followed by the singing of the Philippines National Anthem and the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance to the Philippines Flag. The Allegiance read: “I am a Filipino. I pledge allegiance to the flag of the Philippines and to the country it represents with honour, justice and freedom that is put in motion by a nation that is for God, Humanity, Nature and Country.” The Flag Raising ceremony was followed by a luncheon held at the Masonic Hall Lodge. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Kiara selected to join Pulse Alive Touring Showband and Vocalists
After performing at pulse alive Condobolin High School student Kiara [...]
Passion Project at CHS
Recently, the Yinaagang Girls Group at Condobolin High School had [...]
Showing off final product
Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Year 9/10 Textiles students have been [...]
Celebrating 126 years of Independence of the Philippines
One-hundred-and-twenty-six years of Independence of the Philippines was celebrated in [...]
LSC honoured at NSW Local Government Awards
Lachlan Shire Council has been honoured at the prestigious 2024 [...]
Local residents aged 65 and over urged to get free flu vaccine
Condobolin and Lachlan Shire residents aged 65 and over urged [...]