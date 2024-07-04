Celebrating 126 years of Independence of the Philippines

One-hundred-and-twenty-six years of Independence of the Philippines was celebrated in Condobolin with a Flag Raising ceremony on Saturday, 15 June. Held in Renown Park, the Australian Flag was raised by Lachlan Shire Deputy Mayor John Medcalf OAM, while the Philippines Flag was raised by flag bearers Melodina Quin and Anthony John Caronongan. This was followed by the singing of the Philippines National Anthem and the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance to the Philippines Flag. The Allegiance read: “I am a Filipino. I pledge allegiance to the flag of the Philippines and to the country it represents with honour, justice and freedom that is put in motion by a nation that is for God, Humanity, Nature and Country.” The Flag Raising ceremony was followed by a luncheon held at the Masonic Hall Lodge. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.