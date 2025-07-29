Celebrating 100% attendance
On Wednesday 2nd July, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School celebrated the students who have achieved 100% attendance for term 2. The 100s club enjoyed their lunch and ice cream at the bowling club. A huge congratulations to Dave, Aiden, Indigo, Brooklyn, Evie, Ameeliya, Adeline and Isabelle for their attendance in term 2. Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.
Latest News
