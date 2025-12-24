CCC Quarterly Meeting
On Wednesday, 3 December the Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations Community Consultative Committee held its quarterly and final meeting for 2025. Attendees included Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation and Lachlan Shire Council representatives. “We had a fantastic turnout and a productive session discussing our environmental and community activities,” a post on the Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations Facebook page read. “Our CCC members are key stakeholders who are deeply invested in responsible mining practices and committed to supporting the local community. “It’s always great to have meaningful discussions and collaboration at these meetings – thank you to everyone who participated.” Image Credit: Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations Facebook page.
