Catherine marches out

On the 26 March 2024, Catherine McDonald enlisted in the army where she spent nine to 12 weeks at Kapooka in Wagga Wagga.

Catherine marched out of Kapooka on the 28 July 2024.

She is the daughter of Darron and Dianne McDonald of Condobolin. She is also a former Condobolin High School student.

Catherine is now training to become a K9 handler in the Military Police, something she has wanted to achieve since she was a young girl.

Catherine is enjoying her time in the army and has made many new friends.

Catherine’s family are proud of her for what she has achieved so far. Catherine will finish all her courses in early December.

After she has completed all of her courses Catherine will be posted to either Darwin, Townsville or Brisbane to one of the army bases in these areas.

Many congratulations to Catherine for now being a part of the Australian military family. Information contributed.