Catering for a Cause

Tottenham Central School secondary students did a fantastic job on Tuesday 29th July catering for the GRDC function at the hall. As part of a fundraiser for their major excursion in Term 4, students were involved in all aspects of the event — from cooking and setting up, to serving and cleaning up. Their teamwork, effort, and professionalism were outstanding. Well done to all involved! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.