Carols by Candlelight
The joyful strains of Christmas Carols could be heard on the air in Condobolin on Sunday, 14 December. Carols by Candlelight was held in Renown Park, with community having a wonderful time. The community enjoyed Christmas Carols, songs, dancing and more in Renown Park in Condobolin. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
