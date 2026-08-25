Careers Expo

By Melissa Blewitt

Students from Condobolin High School, Lake Cargelligo Central School, Ungarie Central School and Tullibigeal Central School had the opportunity to explore a wide range of career and study options during a Careers Expo held at the SRA Pavilion on Wednesday, 5 August.

Organised by Condobolin High School Careers and Transition Team Lindy Moon and Fiona Doyle, the expo brought together representatives from local businesses, universities, training organisations, government agencies and industry groups, providing students with valuable information about employment opportunities, apprenticeships, traineeships, tertiary education and

vocational training.

The event gave students the chance to speak directly with exhibitors, ask questions about career pathways and gain insight into the qualifications and skills required for a variety of professions. Generous financial support was provided by Workforce Australia, whose contribution played an important role in the successful delivery of the event. “Condobolin High School extends its sincere

appreciation to every exhibitor for generously giving their time, expertise and resources. The merchandise, hands-on activities and engaging presentations helped create an informative and enjoyable experience that will have a lasting impact on students as they begin making important decisions about their futures,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Events such as the Career EXPO are only possible through the commitment of businesses, organisations and education providers willing to invest in the next generation. Condobolin High School sincerely thanks every organisation that participated in and supported this year’s EXPO. Their dedication to inspiring and informing young people has helped equip students with the knowledge, confidence and connections needed to make informed decisions about their future education, training and careers.” Condobolin High School hosts bi-annual careers events to help students make informed decisions about their future education, training and employment, while strengthening links between the school, local employers and the wider community.