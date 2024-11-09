Cards flat at Bridge
Bridge
Well, the cards were certainly flat last week, with few games bid, and when they were bid, they went down by one or more tricks. Another way of saying that is the cards were lousy.
John and Debbie played a defensive game and came out winners with 2,260 points. I won’t say the scores, but second were Bonnie and Max, and third were Sandra and Edwina. Congratulations on winning with difficult hands.
Welcome home all the travellers, hope you are over your jet lag.
We had a partnership misunderstanding. My partner assumed I knew what I was doing. Oh well, such is life at the bridge table!
Bridget.
