Cards better at Bridge

Bridge

Well, the cards were a little better on Tuesday, with a number of games reached and made. There was one Grand Slam available, made, but not bid. Jan and John made the best of the cards (especially against my partner and me), winning with 2,970 points.

Next were Sandra and the phantom with 2,280 points. Third in the winner’s circle were Lorraine and Dick with 1,310 points. Well done everyone!

Wednesday saw a lot of voids and singletons. This has been the pattern lately. There were three Grand Slams and one Small Slam available. Again, made but not bid. Debbie and Jan won with 2,020 points, followed by Lorraine and Dick with 1,390 points. Kim and Bonnie settled for third place with 510 points. Congratulations to all players.

With the warmer weather approaching and our travellers returning, we are looking forward to a great spring season of Bridge.

Have you noticed that sometimes it takes all day to get nothing done?

Bridget.