Canteen Ladies join in fun

Condobolin Public School canteen ladies joined in on Simultaneous Storytime, where students listened to a reading of ‘The Truck Cat’ by channelling their inner truckers. Students were also able to enjoy a truckie inspired lunch of a Pie and sauce, or a sausage roll and sauce plus a milk and choc ball for dessert. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

