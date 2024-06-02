Canberra excursion for St Joseph’s Year Six students
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin had the opportunity to explore Canberra on their Year Six excursion recently. They visited Parliament House, where they were able to meet Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton. They also were lucky enough to visit the National Museum of Australia, the Australian War Memorial, Australian Institute of Sport, and much more. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.
Latest News
Canberra excursion for St Joseph’s Year Six students
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin had the opportunity to explore [...]
Successful Bedgerabong Pig Youth Day
Eight Condobolin High School Agriculture students travelled to Bedgerabong to [...]
A look back in time
ABOVE: Bathurst Street, Condobolin around 100 years ago. This image [...]
Heading to Sydney
The Condobolin High School Boys Volleyball team are heading to [...]
Swimmers recognised for their commitment
Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club held their annual Presentation Day on [...]
Successful Biggest Morning Tea held
Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy hosted a Biggest Morning Tea event [...]