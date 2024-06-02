Canberra excursion for St Joseph’s Year Six students

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin had the opportunity to explore Canberra on their Year Six excursion recently. They visited Parliament House, where they were able to meet Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton. They also were lucky enough to visit the National Museum of Australia, the Australian War Memorial, Australian Institute of Sport, and much more. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.