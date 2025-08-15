Camel rides making a return to the Condobolin Show
By Melissa Blewitt
For the first time in many years, there will be camel rides at the Condobolin Show.
Showgoers will be able to get up close with camels on both Friday (22 August) and Saturday (23 August) of the show.
The cost will be $15 per ride, with Billabong Ranch Adventure Park (Echuca) excited to be part of this year’s Condobolin Show.
Their camels are professionally trained, and love interacting with people and will surely be a highlight of the event. A camel can survive in any condition but is most comfortable in deserts.
The weight and height of camels can be up to 650 kilograms and six to seven feet. They are herbivores. They can survive without water for many days, even months.
Humps are their distinctive feature.
They have big eyelids to protect their eyes.
They have a split upper lip so they can easily eat the small grasses and plants in the deserts.
Camel offspring are called calves. If you are curious about camels, here are some fun facts about the mammal:
•Camels do not store water in their humps. Fat is stored inside the humps.
•Camels store water in their blood.
•Camels are not born with a hump on their body.
•Camel milk is rich in nutrients.
•Camels can survive up to 50 years.
In the United Arab Emirates, camel festivals are celebrated.
When camels feel like they are in in danger, they spit.
Camels are social animals. Be sure to check out the came rides at this year’s Condobolin Show!
