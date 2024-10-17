CALVIN NELSON – Wanted on Warrant
Central West Police are seeking information relating to the current whereabouts of Calvin Nelson.
They strongly encourage him to present to his nearest Police Station to have this matter promptly dealt with.
Calvin Nelson, 20, is wanted by virtue of a warrant for offences relating to domestic violence offences.
Calvin’s whereabouts is currently unknown however Police believe he may in the Condobolin, Warren and Dubbo areas.
Calvin is described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 175 centimetres to 180 centimetres tall, about 85 kilograms with a thin build and brown hair.
Police are urging anyone with information in relation to Calvin Nelson to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/
Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. Police remind people they should not report crime information via their social media pages.
**Information sourced from the Central West Police District Facebook Page.
