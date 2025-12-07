Calling all pipers and drummers

Calling all pipers and drummers!

2026 marks the 70th anniversary of pipe bands in Condobolin, 60 of those years wearing the Red McKinnon tartan of the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band.

In keeping with the promise to always provide a band to lead the march on ANZAC Day, the anniversary celebrations will take place on ANZAC Day 2026 (Saturday 25th April), inviting past and present members to march, observe or be conveyed in the vintage vehicles which lead the parade.

To keep our records up-to-date, we ask if you, or someone you know has been a player in the bands, to contact Heather McLeod, band secretary, as soon as possible, at ham72@y7mail.com , giving name and contact details (postal address/email address/phone) so that we can keep in touch with further details.

An extensive photographic record, and stories of events, provided by many past members for earlier anniversary celebrations with be displayed at various venues prior to ANZAC Day, but if you have photos from the past 20 years that you are willing to share, we would be happy to add them to our vast collection. Dates, names and occasion provided with such photos would be an advantage.

Contributed.