CAHS SEWB programs in full swing

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service’s (CAHS) Social and Emotional Wellbeing (SEWB) programs are in full swing for the Condobolin community.

A full complement of staff (Sharmaine, Gemma and Buddy Goolagong) is committed to delivering programs for women, men, young people and families. All programs will be run at the Old Fire Station (37 Bathurst Street, Condobolin).

Their Breakfast Club is back! The initiative began on Friday, 6 February. Breakfast Club will run from 8am to 9am on Mondays and Fridays. It is open to school-age children. Please note that consent forms are essential and must be signed by carers before attending.

Also, on Mondays there is a drop in available (Individual support) from 9am to 1pm; and Homework Centre (Kindergarten to Year Two) from 3pm to 4.30pm.

You can join Sista Stuff from 10.30am to 1pm on Tuesdays; and the Youth Boys Homework Club runs from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Wednesdays is a Drop-in-Day (one on one support); there is also Homework Club for Years three to Six) from 3pm to 4.30pm.

The Brotherhood Circle (Men’s Group) will take place from 10.30am until 1pm on Thursdays – It will begin on 26 February; the Youth Girls Homework Club will begin at 3pm and finish at 4.30pm.

Mums and Bubs (Bubs Club) will be on from 10.30am until 1pm on Fridays. The first Bubs Club will be held on Friday, 27 February.

“These programs are about connection, culture, support and strengthening our community,” a post on the Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Facebook Page read.

“All welcome. Come along, have a yarn and get involved.”