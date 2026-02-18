CAHS Breakfast Club begins
The Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Breakfast Club is back! The initiative began on Friday, 6 February. Breakfast Club will run from 8am to 9am on Mondays and Fridays. It is open to school-age children and will be held at the Old Fire Station (37 Bathurst Street, Condobolin). Please note that consent forms are essential and must be signed by carers before attending. Image Credit: Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Facebook Page.
Latest News
LCCS create care packages
Lake Cargelligo Central School recently came together to support the [...]
New members
Sharon Coleman (below) and Maddison Donnelly (above) are the newest [...]
CAHS Breakfast Club begins
The Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Breakfast Club is back! The [...]
Get ready to hit the track at Condobolin Picnic Races
Get ready for a massive weekend at the 2026 Condobolin [...]
School announces new mural
Tullibigeal Central School proudly announced the reveal of their beautiful [...]
Locals celebrate Australia Day
By Hayley Egan On Monday 26th January, locals gathered at [...]