CAHS Breakfast Club begins

The Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Breakfast Club is back! The initiative began on Friday, 6 February. Breakfast Club will run from 8am to 9am on Mondays and Fridays. It is open to school-age children and will be held at the Old Fire Station (37 Bathurst Street, Condobolin). Please note that consent forms are essential and must be signed by carers before attending. Image Credit: Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Facebook Page.