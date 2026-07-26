CAHS Board adopts new Code of Conduct

The Board of Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) has formally adopted a new Code of Conduct, reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to strong governance, ethical leadership, cultural safety and accountability.

The new Code of Conduct was adopted by the Board at its meeting last Thursday following an extensive development process that included multiple Board workshops, collaborative discussion and careful consideration of the standards and behaviours expected of everyone connected with the organisation. The Code was formally adopted on 2 July 2026.

The Code establishes a clear framework for how Directors, staff, contractors, volunteers, members and anyone representing CAHS are expected to conduct themselves, ensuring that every decision and interaction reflects the organisation’s purpose, values and commitment to the community.

Board Chair Kevin Read said the new Code represents an important milestone in strengthening the governance of the organisation.

“The Board was committed to developing a Code of Conduct that genuinely reflects who we are as an Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation. Through a series of workshops, Directors worked together to ensure the Code reflects our values, our culture and our responsibility to the community we serve.”

“Strong governance begins with clear expectations. This Code provides a shared standard that supports respectful behaviour, ethical decision-making and accountability at every level of the organisation.”

The Code is built around the organisation’s purpose of Healthy People. Strong Culture. Empowered Communities. It is underpinned by CAHS’s five organisational values:

•Collective Impact

•Cultural Safety

•Community First

•Collaboration & Integrity

•Compassion in Action.

Chief Executive Officer Megan Dixon said the Code is much more than a governance document.

“Our Code of Conduct defines the culture we want to create at CAHS. It sets clear expectations about how we treat one another, how we engage with our community and how we make decisions that are ethical, culturally safe and in the best interests of Aboriginal people.”

“It reflects our belief that trust is earned through integrity, respect and accountability. Whether someone is a Director, employee, volunteer, contractor or member, we all have a shared responsibility to uphold these standards.”

The Code includes clear guidance on:

•Respectful and culturally safe behaviour

•Ethical leadership and decision-making

•Conflicts of interest

•Protecting patient privacy and organisational resources

•Speaking up about concerns

•Professional conduct and accountability

•Responsibilities of Directors, staff and members

•Managing breaches fairly and consistently.

Importantly, the Code recognises the unique role of an Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation by embedding cultural safety, community accountability and the principles of self-determination throughout the document. It also reinforces the importance of supporting Aboriginal employment, leadership development and culturally responsive service delivery.

The adoption of the Code forms part of CAHS’s broader program of governance strengthening and organisational improvement, ensuring the organisation continues to build community trust while delivering high-quality, culturally safe healthcare.

The Code of Conduct will now be incorporated into Board induction, staff orientation and annual declarations, with all Directors, employees, contractors, volunteers and representatives required to understand and uphold its principles.

Media Release (Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service).