Cael selected as 2025 Condobolin Show Bloke

Cael Hickman was named the 2025 Condobolin Show Bloke (second from left). He is pictured with Jack Kirk, Jack Piercy and Milton Smith. Cael proved his commitment to ensuring the success the show and therefore was named the inaugural winner. Image Credit: Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page.

