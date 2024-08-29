C Ward will head to the polls in September

C Ward residents will be heading to the polls on 14 September, as three Councillor Candidates have nominated to become part of the Council decision making process.

Juanita Wighton, Thomas Macartney and Peter Harris (in order as they will appear on the ballot paper) have put their hands up to become a Lachlan Shire Councillor.

There are two available seats in C Ward.

An election will be held in C Ward to determine the successful candidates. All registered voters who reside in C Ward must vote on election day, 14 September 2024.

C Ward includes the portion of Condobolin bounded by Melrose Street, Galari Circuit, Maitland Street and May Street as well as properties immediately south of the Lachlan River to the eastern shire boundary.

The NSW Electoral Commission has confirmed the uncontested election results in Wards where the number of candidates who have nominated equals, or is less than, the number of seats available.

General Manager of Lachlan Shire Council, Mr Greg Tory, was pleased to announce that the following Councillors have been returned uncontested to the Ward they have nominated in: A Ward: Councillors John Medcalf OAM, and Megan Mortimer. B Ward: Councillors Melissa Blewitt and Melissa Rees. D Ward: Councillors Robyn Turner and Dennis Brady. E Ward: Councillor Paul Phillips.

Residents of these wards will not be required to vote on election day, Saturday 14 September 2024.

However, as only one valid nomination was received for E Ward, a by-election is required to be held in that ward within three months of the General Election.

Nominations for the vacancy will be called and election details will be announced in coming months.

To find out which Ward you are enrolled in, please visit the NSW Electoral Commission’s website https://elections.nsw.gov.au/ to check your enrolment details. Voting for residents of C Ward is compulsory.

If you will not be able to vote on election day you can lodge a pre-poll vote between Saturday, 7 September and Friday, 13 September 2024 between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30 pm at The Lachlan Shire Council Chambers, 58-64 Molong Street, Condobolin.

You may also request a postal vote by visiting the NSW Electoral Commission’s website or calling them on 1300 135 736.

Applications for a postal vote can be lodged up until 5:00 pm on Monday, 9 September 2024.

More information regarding the Local Government General Election can be found on Council’s website www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au or the NSW Electoral Commission’s website.