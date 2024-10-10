By-Election date is set

The E Ward By-Election date has been announced.

It will be held on Saturday, 23 November. A by-election is required as fewer candidates nominated at the 2024 Local Government elections than the number of councillors required for E Ward.

Eligible voters whose enrolled address is in Lachlan Shire Council (E Ward) must vote in the by-election. If you are unsure whether you need to vote you can use the address lookup tool on the NSW Electoral Commission’s website to check your enrolment details.

Voting must be done in person at a polling place on election day, there is no out of area voting available. If you are unable to vote in person you may be eligible to cast your vote through a postal vote or pre-poll vote. More information about voting in the by-election is available on the NSW Electoral Commission’s website.

Nominations for candidates will open on Monday, 14 October 2024 and close at 12 noon on Wednesday, 23 October 2024.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to contact Council’s General Manager, Greg Tory, if they wish to discuss the roles and responsibilities of a councillor.

Information about being a councillor is also available on the Office of Local Government’s website https://www.olg.nsw.gov.au/councils/councillors/

Information about the by-election for prospective candidates and voters can be found on the NSW Electoral Commission’s website www.elections.nsw.gov.au