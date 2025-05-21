Business recognised on national stage

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

EJS Business Services, based in Condobolin, has been named as a Finalist in the 2025 Australian Accounting Awards.

The Condobolin based business has been nominated in the prestigious category of Bookkeeping Firm of the Year.

The Australian Accounting Awards are the nation’s top honours for accounting professionals and firms, shining a light on excellence, innovation, and dedication within the industry.

Founder and CEO Emily Sinderberry, who grew up locally and continues to live and work on her family’s farm, said she is honoured to be acknowledged on the national stage.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist. It’s a huge achievement for our remote team and a proud moment for our community,” she said.

“We’re passionate about helping rural business owners understand their numbers, feel confident in their decisions, and build thriving businesses,” Emily said.

“This recognition highlights not just our commitment to bookkeeping excellence, but also our dedication to supporting rural Australians in business.”

This year’s awards feature over 300 finalists across 36 categories, reflecting the high calibre of entries and the growing impact of the profession across the country.

To be recognised as a finalist is no small feat, says Accountants Daily Editor, Miranda Brownlee.

“Congratulations to all this year’s finalists. Many of the categories received a record number of entries, making the judging process incredibly competitive. It’s wonderful to see such depth of talent being recognised,” she stated.

Winners will be announced at a national gala event in Sydney this June.