Business As Usual At Hospital

Condobolin Hospital will have on site Visiting Medical Officer (VMO) coverage over most of the Christmas period for accident and emergencies, according to a Western NSW Local Health District spokesperson.

“VRGS will be on call for additional support when needed,” the spokesperson said.

“It will be business as usual at the hospital.

“We encourage the community to ensure that their scripts have been renewed and filled prior to the medical centre being closed so as to help with unnecessary congestions and extended waiting times at the hospital,” the spokesperson concluded.