Business As Usual At Hospital
Condobolin Hospital will have on site Visiting Medical Officer (VMO) coverage over most of the Christmas period for accident and emergencies, according to a Western NSW Local Health District spokesperson.
“VRGS will be on call for additional support when needed,” the spokesperson said.
“It will be business as usual at the hospital.
“We encourage the community to ensure that their scripts have been renewed and filled prior to the medical centre being closed so as to help with unnecessary congestions and extended waiting times at the hospital,” the spokesperson concluded.
Latest News
Business As Usual At Hospital
Condobolin Hospital will have on site Visiting Medical Officer (VMO) [...]
Shop Condo Major Draw Success
Residents came out in force to see who would win [...]
Royal Flying Doctor Service Set To Open GP Clinic In Condobolin
The Central West NSW town of Condobolin will soon have [...]
Christmas Carnival Success
The 2023 Rotary Club of Condobolin’s Christmas Carnival was a [...]
Festive Fun At Party
Josh Coote, Joseph Freeman, Michael Malouf, Tiana Freeman, Brett Farrar [...]
Festive Songs Fill The Air
The Carols in the Park happened on Friday, 8 December. [...]