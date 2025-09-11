Burrawang 26th On Farm Ram Sale- Thursday 9th October 2025

Editorial

Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper Stud will hold its 26th On-Farm Ram Sale on Thursday, 9 October 2025, interfaced with StockLive. Up to 150 rams will be on offer, with inspections from 1:00pm and the auction commencing at 3:00pm. Clients are warmly invited to stay for dinner on farm following the sale.In the lead-up to this year’s sale, Burrawang is pleased to announce a new agency partnership with Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon & Co (KMWL), who will run the Burrawang sales with the continued support of BR&C agencies.

The stud acknowledges the significant contribution of BR&C and particularly Darren Old and Russell Anthony of BR&C, whose efforts have been instrumental in building a strong and loyal client base for Burrawang.“With growth comes more demand for marketing our rams, and we are thrilled to partner with KMWL to continue expanding our client base and provide both new and existing clients with access to Burrawang genetics,” the stud said.

The sale team this year is one Burrawang is particularly proud of. A strong turnout at the recent Open Day gave clients and visitors an opportunity to see first-hand the quality of the upcoming sale rams, as well as younger sheep coming through the program.

Enquiries are welcome, with pre-sale inspections available by appointment. Burrawang looks forward to welcoming both new and existing clients on sale day.

March Sale

100% clearance was achieved at the Burrawang March Ram Sale with Lot 13, Jack in the Box, selling for $32,000. He was purchased by Charlie and Harry Pye of Gingie Pastoral Company, Walgett NSW. Pictured (L to R): Grace Hadley, Burrawang, Nathan Morris, Burrawang, Matt Prentice, Elders Walgett, Harry Pye Gingie Pastoral Co and Nev Kelly, Burrawang. Image Contributed.