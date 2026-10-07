Burcher Club pays it forward with $1,500 EB donation

By Melissa Blewitt

The Burcher Golf and Sports Club has helped raise vital funds for people and families living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), donating $1,500 to Debra Australia as part of a special charity bowls day supporting local Ungarie resident Kylan Bussenschutt.

The club fielded three triples teams in Ungarie Bowling Club’s “Bowling for Butterfly Skin” charity bowls day recently, joining competitors and supporters in raising more than $20,000 for Debra Australia.

EB, often referred to as “butterfly skin”, is a group of rare genetic conditions that causes the skin to be extremely fragile and prone to blistering, tearing and painful wounds.

Debra Australia provides practical and emotional support to people living with EB and their families, while also working to raise awareness of the condition.

The Burcher Golf and Sports Club’s additional $1,500 donation was made possible through the support of sponsors, competitors and the wider community throughout this year.

Following the success of its annual open, the club committee decided to “pay it forward” by making the contribution to the EB fundraising effort.

The donation was formally presented at the Ungarie Bowling Club on Saturday, 12 September, with representatives of the Burcher Golf and Sports Club involved in the presentation.

Club representatives said the fundraising day was a fantastic community event, with participants enjoying a day of bowls, good food and plenty of refreshments while supporting an important cause.

The club said the donation reflected its commitment to community, mateship and giving back, demonstrating that its contribution to the region extends beyond the sporting field.

The combined fundraising effort raised more than $20,000 for Debra Australia on behalf of Kylan, providing an important boost to awareness and support for those living with EB and their families.