Building Huts

After reading the book ‘Tom Tom’ Tullibigeal Central School Kinder and Year 1 students built model huts. They then created a cubby house for everyone to play in.

The following is a description of the book from Google Books:

Tom Tom is an engaging contemporary story that traces a day in the life of a small boy living in a typical Aboriginal community in the Top End of the Northern Territory. It follows the adventures of Tom Tom as he goes to preschool, eats lunch with Granny Annie in the bottom camp, swims in the Lemonade Springs in the afternoon and spends the night with Granny May and grandfather Jo in the top camp. Rosemary Sullivan’s simple text and Dee Huxley’s vivid illustrations captures the warmth and security of Tom Tom’s world as he moves freely within his community from relative to another.

As a pre-school teacher working in remote Aboriginal communities for more than 17 years, Rosemary Sullivan says- ‘Tom Tom was inspired by the lives of many indigenous children in the Top End and the importance of family and interconnectedness in Aboriginal life.’

Source: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page and www.GoogleBooks.com.au. Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.