Building Balance, Confidence and Joy

After lunch on Thursday 19th June, the Trundle Central School playground was filled with colour, laughter and courage as the students explored stilts, hula hoops, spinning plates, parachute games among many other circus activities. These joyful activities are not just for fun- they build gross motor skills, resilience, cooperation and creative thinking. “At our school play is powerful. It is one way we develop confident learners, creative thinkers and caring classmates. These experiences align with the NSW PDHPE syllabus, promoting physical activity, personal development, and interpersonal skills. This is the school where your child will not only learn, but thrive.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.