Building a pathway to policing

By Melissa Blewitt

Lake Cargelligo has been part of a regional pathway helping Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students prepare for careers in policing and the justice system.

Nine students have graduated from the 24-week Indigenous Police Recruitment Our Way Delivery (IPROWD) program at TAFE NSW Dubbo recently, with students supported between on-campus study blocks by their nearest TAFE NSW campus, including Lake Cargelligo.

Now in its 17th year, IPROWD provides culturally tailored education and support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students interested in policing, law enforcement and other justice careers.

The Dubbo program was delivered through six one-week blocks of face-to-face learning, allowing students from regional and remote communities to participate while completing online coursework between blocks.

Students also developed connections with police officers, Elders and their wider communities during the program.

TAFE NSW IPROWD Project Officer Kylie Giusti said the program was designed to build both practical skills and confidence.

“IPROWD is about so much more than what happens in the classroom,” she explained.

“It’s about seeing our students recognise their own strengths, build confidence, and be proud of who they are and what they can achieve.”

TAFE NSW Managing Director Chloe Read said more than 1,200 students had participated in IPROWD since it began, with many going on to careers in policing and law enforcement.

The program’s regional delivery model allows students to remain connected to their local communities while accessing training and support through local campuses such as Lake Cargelligo.