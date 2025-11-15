Bruce receives Principal’s Award

Trundle Central School student Bruce Foran received exceptional results in STAR Reading recently. The schools Principal, Mr John Southon presented a Principal’s Award to Bruce for his outstanding results in STAR Reading. Bruce is reading well into High School levels. Congratulations. Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

