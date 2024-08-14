Broc takes out Yellow Mountain title

Broc Grabham has taken out the 2024 Yellow Mountain Cross Country.

He was closely followed by Nicolas Tomlinson and James Staniforth. Luke Chellas (fourth), Nathan Brochtrup (fifth), Joseph Dukes (sixth), Brodie Young (seventh), Gregory Prisk (eighth), Zac Thornton (ninth) and Luke Aquilina (10th) rounded out the top 10 positions.

Broc’s total time for the event was 5:49:50.445. Nicolas rode home in 5:53:22.917 and James’ overall result was 5:59:44.587.

Broc will have his named etched onto the Col O’Hara Memorial Trophy, which was presented by his brothers Merv and Nev at the end of the event.

The top three placegetters in the 250cc to 450cc (2 and 4 Stroke) category, were Broc Grabham, Nicolas Tomlinson and Joseph Dukes.

In the Over 450cc and over (2 and 4 Stroke) section, James Staniforth took home first place, with Brodie Young (second) and Todd Mccarten (third).

The top three placegetters in the Up to 250cc (2 and 4 Stroke) class were Luke Chellas, Jesse Ryan and Blayke Petterson.

Nathan Brochtrup won the Over 45 Years division (All Powers), while James Wallace was second and Troy Lydford was third.

In the Over 35 Years (All Powers) section, Luke Nixon claimed first place, with Corey Banks (second) and Wayne Roe (third).

In the Ladies All Powers category, Lisa Collyer was first, Tabitha Newcomb second, and Sophie Menser, third.

This year the Condo 750 also offered a free entry to their race for the fastest rookie (one who completed yellow mountain quickest that hasn’t done 750 before). This was won by Nathan Brochtrup, who took out the over 45s class. The Condo Auto Sports Club and Tottenham Motorcycle Club congratulated everyone who rode and conquered the Mountain.

“Without competitors we don’t have a race!’ a post on the Yellow Mountain Cross Country Facebook Page read.

“On behalf of the Condo Auto Sports and Tottenham Motocycle Club we would like to thank each and every one of you that gave a helping hand over the weekend, you all know who you are and we all truly appreciate it!”

Yellow Mountain Cross Country is a motorbike enduro ride which is run between Tottenham and Condobolin or vice versa each year. The event is always run on the first weekend in August.