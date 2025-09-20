Bringing happiness to residents

On Thursday 4th September, Condobolin St Joseph’s Parish School Mini Vinnies team visited the Retirement Village to deliver their handmade scrapbook cards and poems. The children spent time with residents chatting about footy, trades, the weather and reading their poems aloud. A truly humbling experience filled with kindness and connection across generations. Source and Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook page.