Bringing happiness to residents
On Thursday 4th September, Condobolin St Joseph’s Parish School Mini Vinnies team visited the Retirement Village to deliver their handmade scrapbook cards and poems. The children spent time with residents chatting about footy, trades, the weather and reading their poems aloud. A truly humbling experience filled with kindness and connection across generations. Source and Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook page.
Latest News
Ricky gaining skills and experience
Tullibigeal Central School recently posted an update on Ricky and [...]
Pony Club successful at the 2025 Condobolin Show
Condobolin Pony Club had a great two days at the [...]
Bringing happiness to residents
On Thursday 4th September, Condobolin St Joseph’s Parish School Mini [...]
Mrs Baldwinson recognised
On Friday 22nd August, Tottenham Central School teacher, Mrs Baldwinson, [...]
Students participate in Diocesan Athletics Carnival
Congratulations to all the Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School students [...]
Students explore history
Condobolin Primary School students from years 3 and 4 visited [...]