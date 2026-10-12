Bringing community together

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin women came together for a community health event hosted by the Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) as part of Women’s Health Week.

Held at the Old Fire Station on Tuesday, 8 September, the event provided local women with an opportunity to take a proactive approach to their health while connecting with others over lunch.

Women completed health questionnaires, enjoyed a barbecue lunch and received Jean Hailes Women’s Health Week giveaway bags containing health information and other resources.

The event comes as local population data highlights the importance of accessible and culturally appropriate health services for women in the Condobolin community.

According to the 2021 Census, women make up just over half of Condobolin’s population, with 1,598 females recorded among the town’s 3,185 residents. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people accounted for 21.7 per cent of the local population.

The need for ongoing health awareness is also reflected in local health data. Among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the wider Condobolin statistical area, the 2021 Census recorded asthma in 17.2 per cent of the population, diabetes in nine per cent and a diagnosed mental health condition, including depression or anxiety, in 11.1 per cent.

While the figures cover Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander residents of all ages and genders, they highlight some of the broader health challenges facing the local community and the importance of preventative care and early intervention.

For the Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service, Women’s Health Week provided an opportunity to encourage women to make their own health and wellbeing a priority.

The event also reinforced the value of creating welcoming community spaces where women can access information, connect with health services and talk openly about their wellbeing.