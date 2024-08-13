Brilliant performances at CHS Music Concert

Condobolin High School students wowed a large audience when they performed a Music Concert on Tuesday, 2 July.

Parents, carers, community members, staff and students were treated to talented artists who showcased their skills.

The event was the brainchild of the Creative and Performing Arts Faculty, in particular Miss Melissa Rees (Head Teacher Creative and Performing Arts – Concert Coordinator), Miss Emily Peace (Music Teacher – Concert Coordinator), Mr Mark Phillips (Sound), Mrs Catherine Morgan (Poster Design), Condobolin High School Administration Staff (Concert Advertising) and Mrs Chloe Wadsworth.

The emcees for the night were Emma Patton (Year 11) and Summer Davis (Year 11).

The evening began with a performance of ‘Seven Nation Army’, by educator Miss Emily Peace with support from the Year Eight Band of Charles Patton (keyboard), Ryan Nagle (guitar), Kaine McGrory (guitar), Chad Cunningham (guitar) and Scout Collins (drums).

The musical item ‘Flowers’ was performed by Isabella Pearce (vocals), Summer Davis (guitar), Hunter Collins (guitar), Scout Collins (drums) and Charles Patton (keyboard).

Singers Jane Redenbach and Kiara Rousetty collaborated to produce a stunning version of ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

Jonah Grimshaw entertained the crowd with his vocals on ‘When Love Comes to Town’. He was ably supported by Summer Davis (guitar), Hunter Collins (guitar and backing vocals), and Scout Collins (drums).

Charles Patton kicked off Act 2, with his rendition of ‘Prelude’. Drummer Scout Collins also impressed with his skills on the drums.

Soloist Ann Coe, wowed the audience with her interpretation of ‘When Love Comes to Town’.

Other musical items on the night included ‘Here Comes the Sun’, ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’, ‘Blackbird’, ‘Blinding Lights’, ‘My Everything’, and ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

The final act of the night was Kiara Rousetty performing ‘I Ain’t Worried’. Charles Patton (keyboard), Summer Davis (guitar), Ryan Nagle (guitar) and Scout Collins (drums) helped make the musical piece a memorable one.

the Year Eight Band of Charles Patton (keyboard), Ryan Nagle (guitar), Kaine McGrory (guitar), Chad Cunningham (guitar) and Scout Collins (drums) performed on the songs ‘Seven Nation Army’, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, ‘Blinding Lights’, ‘Flowers’ and ‘I Ain’t Worried’.

The Concert Passion Project team of Ryan Nagle, Scout Collins, Hunter Collins, Kyson Dodgson, Jonah Grimshaw, Kiara Rousetty and Summer Davis were all part of the performances of ‘Blinding Lights’, ‘Flowers’ and ‘I Ain’t Worried’.

The soloists on the night included Scout Collins (Year Eight), Charles Patton (Year Eight), Ann Coe (Year Nine – Stage Five Music), Hunter Collins (Year 10 – Stage Five Music), Jonah Grimshaw (Year 10 – Stage Five Music) and Kiara Rousetty (Year 10 – Stage Five Music).

The concert proved a popular and entertaining musical delight. It concluded with the Creative and Performing Arts Faculty saying a thank you to all those who supported the event.