BreastScreen NSW van coming to Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

The BreastScreen NSW van is coming to Condobolin.

It will be in Condobolin from Tuesday, 27 May to Wednesday 18 June.

The BreastScreen NSW van will be located in the carpark at 3 Melrose Street, Condobolin. BreastScreen NSW provides free screening mammograms to women over the age of 40.

An appointment with BreastScreen NSW is free, takes less than 20 minutes and no doctor’s referral is needed.

BreastScreen NSW provides free breast screening to all women over 40 to support the early detection of breast cancer.

Deon Adamson, Manager, BreastScreen NSW (Greater Western) says a regular breast screen is one of the most important things women can do for their health. “Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy,” she explained. “Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women.”

Ms Adamson says having a BreastScreen NSW van in Condobolin makes it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening.

“Bringing these vital services to Condobolin means more local women can be screened. Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority,” she stated.

Any woman with a family history of breast cancer should discuss their specific needs with their GP.

Anyone with breast symptoms should contact their GP or health worker without delay.

The mobile clinic visiting Condobolin is equipped with a lift system to support women with health conditions or disability to have their mammogram. Women with additional needs are encouraged to let us know when booking their appointment. To book a free mammogram with BreastScreen NSW, visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or call 13 20 50.