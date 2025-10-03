Brayden wins

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Lisa Rosberg and David McDonald won the day last Wednesday defeating Ray Burnes and Graham McDonald, and Michael Coe and Neil McDonald defeated Mark Marshall and Cary L’Estrange.

Three games on Sunday in the Meat Run. Michael Leal and David McDonald won the chops defeating Laurie Thompson and Bill Cunningham. In the other games, Lisa Rosberg, Michael Collins and Cary L’Estrange defeated Ian Kelk, Trent Wighton and Nick Moody, and Brian Tickle and Mark Marshall not only defeated Neil McDonald and Michael Coe but won the Jackpot as well.

One game of Major Singles, Brayden Davis played Dan Seton. Dan had a stellar four-point win on the first end then it was all downhill from there with Brayden winning the game twenty-five points to seventeen.

St Mary’s footy club are having their annual weekend of golf and bowls here next weekend.

And finally Max Ferguson went down to Ungarie to win the annual Invitational triples which he did in fine style. Rumour has it Tony Carr and Ben Wallace helped.

Wednesday Bowls names in by 1:30 for a 2pm start, still playing the Sunday Meat Run at 1pm names in by 12:30 all are welcome.

