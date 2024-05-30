Braith and Triston excel
Two rugby league players from Condobolin excelled in the CABE Under 16s Boys City versus Country match.
Braith Sloane (City) and Triston Ross (Country) were part of the Country v City representative weekend, held on Saturday, 18 May and Sunday, 19 May.
Both boys took the Leichardt Oval on Saturday, 18 May where Country opened the scoring early through winger Chip Valentish who crossed inside the first five minutes.
City then surged ahead, going into the half time break with a 34 to 4 lead.
Country rallied in the second half, but City found a second wind to claim victory by 54 to 10.
Braith (Centre) scored a double in his side’s win. His teammate Jeziah Papa, who also scored two tries, was named Player of the Match. The other player to stand out for City was winger Cyrus Bloomfield who managed a hat trick of tries.
While Country was defeated, Triston played with determination and skill.
Latest News
Skills on show at Condobolin Campdraft
Spectators experienced the excitement as competitors saddled up their horses [...]
Braith and Triston excel
Two rugby league players from Condobolin excelled in the CABE [...]
Coulton disappointed with Budget
The Parkes Electorate has been ignored in the 2024 Budget, [...]
Rams show determination and heart
Condobolin Junior Rugby League headed to Manildra to take on [...]
A snapshot of the 2024 Federal Government Budget
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers is hoping [...]
Prepare now for winter season
With the winter respiratory virus season rapidly approaching, NSW Health [...]