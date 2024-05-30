Braith and Triston excel

Two rugby league players from Condobolin excelled in the CABE Under 16s Boys City versus Country match.

Braith Sloane (City) and Triston Ross (Country) were part of the Country v City representative weekend, held on Saturday, 18 May and Sunday, 19 May.

Both boys took the Leichardt Oval on Saturday, 18 May where Country opened the scoring early through winger Chip Valentish who crossed inside the first five minutes.

City then surged ahead, going into the half time break with a 34 to 4 lead.

Country rallied in the second half, but City found a second wind to claim victory by 54 to 10.

Braith (Centre) scored a double in his side’s win. His teammate Jeziah Papa, who also scored two tries, was named Player of the Match. The other player to stand out for City was winger Cyrus Bloomfield who managed a hat trick of tries.

While Country was defeated, Triston played with determination and skill.