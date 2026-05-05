Bradman Foundation Spirit of Cricket Carnival
By Melissa Blewitt
Three Condobolin Junior Cricket Association players, Logan Crammond, Harvey McFadyen and Levi Daure, were part of the Lachlan Cricket Council invitational side to compete at the Bradman Foundation Spirit of Cricket Carnival recently.
Other players who were part of the team included Sebastian Bernardi – Forbes; Ned Glasson – Forbes; Oliver Hazell – Forbes; Timmy Longhurst – Parkes; Rory Rue – Cowra; Max Taylor – West Wyalong; Sam Yelland – Parkes; Charlie Rix – Parkes; and George Yelland – Parkes. Pete Yelland was Coach and Andrew Glasson the Manager.
The team played matches from Tuesday, 14 April to Friday, 17 April in Bowral, Moss Vale and Mittagong.
Lachlan secured their first win of the Carnival against Sutherland. They kept Sutherland to 95 (22 overs) with Lachlan running the total down in just 16.2 overs to finish on 1/97.
They then faced off against Bathurst and Hornsby, with the results determining who they faced in their final game. Lachlan finished in fourth place at the Carnival.
Levi was named the Lachlan winner of the Bradman Spirit of Cricket medal for 2026.
The following statistics are from all games throughout the event.
Batting: Sam Yelland – 88 runs; Timmy Longhurst – 71 runs.
Bowling: Sam Yelland – 6 wickets; and Max Taylor – 6 wickets.
Catches: Timmy Longhurst – 6 catches; and Ned Glasson – 4 catches.
Latest News
LACHLAN SHIRE COUNCIL RESPONSE
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Lachlan Shire ratepayers have been critical [...]
Bradman Foundation Spirit of Cricket Carnival
By Melissa Blewitt Three Condobolin Junior Cricket Association players, Logan [...]
Water bill shock
By Melissa Blewitt Lachlan Shire households are dealing with a [...]
Five young people transform a community landmark into a living canvas
Condobolin came alive recently when more than 100 people gathered [...]
Leonard Jean Kelle
Studio portrait of 1542 Private (Pte) Leonard Jean Kelle, 1st [...]
Rex part of historic first overall win in 37 years
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt The Western District of NSW has [...]