Bradman Foundation Spirit of Cricket Carnival

By Melissa Blewitt

Three Condobolin Junior Cricket Association players, Logan Crammond, Harvey McFadyen and Levi Daure, were part of the Lachlan Cricket Council invitational side to compete at the Bradman Foundation Spirit of Cricket Carnival recently.

Other players who were part of the team included Sebastian Bernardi – Forbes; Ned Glasson – Forbes; Oliver Hazell – Forbes; Timmy Longhurst – Parkes; Rory Rue – Cowra; Max Taylor – West Wyalong; Sam Yelland – Parkes; Charlie Rix – Parkes; and George Yelland – Parkes. Pete Yelland was Coach and Andrew Glasson the Manager.

The team played matches from Tuesday, 14 April to Friday, 17 April in Bowral, Moss Vale and Mittagong.

Lachlan secured their first win of the Carnival against Sutherland. They kept Sutherland to 95 (22 overs) with Lachlan running the total down in just 16.2 overs to finish on 1/97.

They then faced off against Bathurst and Hornsby, with the results determining who they faced in their final game. Lachlan finished in fourth place at the Carnival.

Levi was named the Lachlan winner of the Bradman Spirit of Cricket medal for 2026.

The following statistics are from all games throughout the event.

Batting: Sam Yelland – 88 runs; Timmy Longhurst – 71 runs.

Bowling: Sam Yelland – 6 wickets; and Max Taylor – 6 wickets.

Catches: Timmy Longhurst – 6 catches; and Ned Glasson – 4 catches.