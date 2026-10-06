Bowling green becomes a sea of support for seven-year-old EB warrior

By Melissa Blewitt

More than $20,000 has been raised for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) as the Ungarie community rallied behind local Kylan Bussenschutt at the Bowling for Butterfly Skin fundraiser.

The community rallied behind one of its youngest residents, turning the Ungarie Bowling Club into the centre of an extraordinary fundraising effort for a condition that has shaped much of Kylan’s life.

The Bowling for Butterfly Skin on Saturday, 12 September brought the community together for lawn bowls, raffles, auctions, food and live music, with proceeds donated directly to DEBRA Australia.

By the end of the day and night, organisers had raised more than $20,000.

Organiser Reece Archibald said the result was the product of an entire community getting behind the cause.

“For a small community to come together and raise more than $20,000 in one day for DEBRA Australia and those living with Epidermolysis Bullosa is something we can all be extremely proud of,” he said on the Ungarie Bowling Club Facebook Page.

Kylan lives with Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB), a rare inherited condition that causes extremely fragile skin and can result in painful blistering and wounds.

His mother, Emily Bussenschutt, has previously spoken about the enormous amount of care required to manage his condition, including regular wound treatment, dressing changes and bathing.

For Kylan’s family, the fundraiser was about more than money. It was about seeing their local community stand beside them.

In a message posted to the Kylan – EB Warrior Facebook page, Emily thanked the hundreds of people who contributed to the event, from sponsors and businesses to volunteers, bowlers and families.

She singled out local band 1979 for giving Kylan the opportunity to join them on stage during the evening.

“More importantly, thank you for going above and beyond, including Kylan and letting him go up on the stage with you guys,” she said on the Kylan – EB Warrior Facebook Page.

“As his mum, watching him have a blast, truly pulled at the heartstrings. I don’t think he’ll ever forget that.”

The moment provided a particularly special memory for Kylan amid a day focused on raising awareness of EB.

His mother also acknowledged Reece Archibald for the time, effort and commitment involved in organising the fundraiser, along with the Ungarie Bowling Club committee, volunteers, caterers and businesses that helped bring the event together.

She thanked Mal Carnegie and Sally Russell from Lake Cowal Conservation Centre for providing catering and recognised the many people who worked behind the scenes.

But her biggest thanks were reserved for the wider community.

“Every single person who got behind this day played a part, and we couldn’t be more blessed to be part of the place we call home,” Emily continued.

“To see our little community come together for something so close to our hearts is something I will never forget.”

The fundraiser also gave the wider community an opportunity to learn more about EB and the challenges faced by people living with the condition and their families.

For Kylan, the true impact of the day could not be counted in dollars. It was a powerful reminder of the community standing behind him.

“Thank you for showing up for Kylan and myself, for our family and families like ours, living and navigating life with Epidermolysis Bullosa,” Emily said on the post.

“Over $20,000 raised. One incredible community, and a little boy who got to see just how many people are in his corner.”